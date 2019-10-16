US-Led Coalition Destroys Own Military Base in Syria After Withdrawing Troops - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States-led international coalition has destroyed a base near the Syrian city of Ayn al-Arab (known as Kobani in Kurdish) following the withdrawal of its forces, Sana news agency reported on Wednesday

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The United States-led international coalition has destroyed a base near the Syrian city of Ayn al-Arab (known as Kobani in Kurdish) following the withdrawal of its forces, Sana news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the coalition destroyed its Kharab Ishq base in the northeast of Aleppo province after pulling out its forces.

Before the Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, the US withdrew its forces from the region, abandoning its bases near Ayn Issa, Tabqah, and Manbij. These places are currently under control of the Syrian military per the agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.