Open Menu

US-Led Coalition Drones Breach Deconfliction Protocols 10 Times In Syria- Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US-Led Coalition Drones Breach Deconfliction Protocols 10 Times in Syria- Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The drones of the US-led coalition breached the deconfliction protocols 10 times in Syria in the past day, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"During the past day, 10 cases of violations of deconfliction protocols... related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles of the US-led 'international anti-terrorist coalition' that were not coordinated with the Russian side were recorded," Gurinov told a briefing.

In addition, he clarified that US coalition fighters violated Syrian airspace 14 times in Al-Tanf, where international air routes pass.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vehicles

Recent Stories

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

32 minutes ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

32 minutes ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

31 minutes ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

42 minutes ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

42 minutes ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

42 minutes ago
CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

55 minutes ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

44 minutes ago
 New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

1 hour ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

1 hour ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

1 hour ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From World