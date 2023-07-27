US-Led Coalition Drones Breach Deconfliction Protocols 10 Times in Syria- Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The drones of the US-led coalition breached the deconfliction protocols 10 times in Syria in the past day, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"During the past day, 10 cases of violations of deconfliction protocols... related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles of the US-led 'international anti-terrorist coalition' that were not coordinated with the Russian side were recorded," Gurinov told a briefing.

In addition, he clarified that US coalition fighters violated Syrian airspace 14 times in Al-Tanf, where international air routes pass.