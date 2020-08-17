UrduPoint.com
US-Led Coalition Fires At Syrian Army Checkpoint In Qamishli In 'Self-Defense' - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

US-Led Coalition Fires at Syrian Army Checkpoint in Qamishli in 'Self-Defense' - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) US-led forces returned fire toward a Syrian Arab Army checkpoint in Qamishli in "self-defense," Operation Inherent Resolve Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins said in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Syrian's state-run Ikhbariya broadcaster reported that one Syrian soldier was killed and two others injured when the US Air Force conducted a strike on an army checkpoint in the Tel-Zakhab area southeast of the city of Qamishli.

"On Aug. 17 at approx. 9:20 a.m. (Syria Time), Coalition and Syrian Democratic Forces, conducting a routine ... security patrol near Tal Al-Zahab, Syria, encountered a checkpoint occupied by pro-Syrian regime forces. After receiving safe passage from the pro-regime forces, the patrol came under small arms fire from individuals in the vicinity of the checkpoint. Coalition troops returned fire in self-defense. The Coalition did not conduct an airstrike. No Coalition casualties occurred," Caggins said.

More Stories From World

