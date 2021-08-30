UrduPoint.com

US-Led Coalition 'Focused' On Bringing ISIS-K Members To Justice - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

US-Led Coalition 'Focused' on Bringing ISIS-K Members to Justice - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The US-led Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS (terror group, banned in Russia) says it remains focused on identifying and bringing members of the terror group to justice following last week's bombing attacks in Kabul, a statement published by the State Department said on Monday.

"We are focused on leveraging the Coalition's expertise and the efforts of its working groups to counter Daesh/ISIS' global branches, including Daesh/ISIS-Khorasan, and to identify and bring their members to justice," the statement said. "We will continue working closely together under the auspices of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS to effectively counter this dangerous threat."

The coalition is determined to apply all kinds of power - military, intelligence, diplomatic, economic - to ensure the terrorist group is defeated, the statement said.

On August 26, several explosions targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts. The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (Afghan wing of ISIS, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks. A source in the Afghan Ministry of Health told Sputnik that over 1,300 people had been injured in a series of terrorist attacks, with the death toll standing at 110 people. At least 13 US service members were killed in the attack, according to Pentagon.

The US has reported carrying out drone strikes against IS targets in Kabul and other areas of Afghanistan, allegedly killing high-ranking members of the group. The Taliban (banned in Russia) condemned the strike in Kabul and claimed it resulted in scores of civilian casualties.

