US-Led Coalition Forces in Syria Targeted by Rockets - Central Command

A mission site of the US-led coalition in Syria has been targeted by two rockets, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) A mission site of the US-led coalition in Syria has been targeted by two rockets, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.

"Two rockets targeted coalition forces at Mission Site Conoco, northeast Syria, today at approximately 9:00 a.m. local time in Syria," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The attack did not cause any injuries or material damage to the base nor to coalition property, the statement said.

"Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard earned stability and security of Syria and the region," CENTCOM spokesperson Col. Joe Buccino said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces found a third rocket that was not fired at the site where the other two rockets were fired, the statement added.