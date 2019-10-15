UrduPoint.com
US-Led Coalition Forces Out Of Northeastern Syrian Town Of Manbij - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

US-Led Coalition Forces Out of Northeastern Syrian Town of Manbij - Spokesman

US-led coalition forces are staging a deliberate withdrawal from northeastern Syrian and have completely left the city of Manbij, a spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve confirmed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) US-led coalition forces are staging a deliberate withdrawal from northeastern Syrian and have completely left the city of Manbij, a spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve confirmed on Tuesday.

"Coalition forces are executing a deliberate withdrawal from northeast Syria. We are out of Manbij," the spokesman said via Twitter.

Russia's Defense Ministry earlier in the day said Syrian government forces had retaken control of Manbij and the surrounding areas after US servicemen left their bases northwest of the city.

