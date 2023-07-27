Open Menu

US-Led Coalition Helicopter Damaged In 'Mishap' In Iraq - Operation Inherent Resolve

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

US-Led Coalition Helicopter Damaged in 'Mishap' in Iraq - Operation Inherent Resolve

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Members of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) experienced an "in-flight mishap" near Erbil, Iraq on Thursday that left their helicopter damaged, according to a release.

"At approximately 12:15 p.m.

, Coalition service members conducting a routine helicopter training mission experienced an in-flight mishap near Erbil, Iraq, July 27, 2023," the release stated.

While the aircraft was damaged, there were no coalition casualties or damage to coalition or civilian infrastructure.

An assessment of the situation is ongoing.

