US-Led Coalition In Iraq Withdraws From Notorious Abu Ghraib Base - Iraqi Military

Umer Jamshaid 53 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 08:08 PM

US-Led Coalition in Iraq Withdraws From Notorious Abu Ghraib Base - Iraqi Military

The US-led coalition in Iraq, Inherent Resolve, has transferred to the Iraqi government a site used by French military advisers in the capital city of Baghdad, Iraqi Defense Ministry Spokesman Yehia Rasool said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The US-led coalition in Iraq, Inherent Resolve, has transferred to the Iraqi government a site used by French military advisers in the capital city of Baghdad, Iraqi Defense Ministry Spokesman Yehia Rasool said on Tuesday.

"As a result of the dialogue between @IraqiGovt & @CJTFOIR [Operation Inherent Resolve], the site used by the French advisers inside the Military headquarters in Bagdad was transferred to Iraqi forces after the Coalition withdrew from it," Rasool said in a tweet.

At the same time, the spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, Myles B. Caggins III, published a statement saying that French troops' success against IS prompted the withdrawal and that France remains part of the coalition.

"The transfer of @CJTFOIR compound at Abu Ghraib is due to @modmiliq anti-ISIS success," he said on Twitter.

Late last month, the French military said it would be withdrawing its 200 soldiers from Iraq amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

France deployed its military personnel to Iraq and began bombing campaigns against Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) targets in late 2014.

The handover comes amid a larger drawdown of foreign forces in the country, with the US having vacated four bases in March.

