US-Led Coalition in Syria Says Green Village Base Was Booby-Trapped

An attack against the base of the US-led coalition in Eastern Syria on April 7 was caused by explosive charges deliberately placed in the vicinity, rather than by indirect fire as earlier thought, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) said

The attack against the coalition forces at Green Village, which left four US service members injured, was initially believed to be carried out through two rounds of indirect fire, hitting two support buildings.

But further investigation revealed that the coalition auxiliary buildings were mined.

"Upon further investigation, OIR officials assess the explosions in Green Village were not the result of indirect fire but rather the deliberate placement of explosive charges by an unidentified individual(s) at an ammunition holding area and shower facility," the coalition said in a press release.

The case remains under investigation, with further details to be provided, the release added.