US-Led Coalition Informs Iraq In Letter It Will Leave Country - Letter

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:20 AM

US-Led Coalition Informs Iraq in Letter It Will Leave Country - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The US-led Coalition has notified Iraq in a letter that it is preparing to move out of Iraq out of respect for the country's sovereignty, the AFP news agency said in a report on Monday.

The report cited an official letter from United States Marine Corps Brigadier General William H.

Seely III, the commanding general of Task Force Iraq, notifying Iraq's joint operations command that the coalition was preparing to reposition forces in the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on whether the document, which was being widely shared on Twitter, was authentic.

