US-Led Coalition Informs Iraq It Will Leave Country - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:50 AM

US-Led Coalition Informs Iraq It Will Leave Country - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The US-led Coalition has notified Iraq in a letter that it is preparing to move out of Iraq out of respect for the country's sovereignty, the AFP news agency said in a report on Monday.

The report cited an official letter from United States Marine Corps Brigadier General William H. Seely III, the commanding general of Task Force Iraq, notifying Iraq's joint operations command that the coalition was preparing to reposition forces in the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on whether the document, which was being widely shared on Twitter, was authentic.

NBC News said it was able to confirm the letter is legitimate through a source familiar with the matter.

"As we begin implementing this next phase of operations, I want to reiterate the value of our friendship and partnership," Seely wrote in the letter. "We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure."

The reported move comes after the Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday in favor of ousting US military forces from the country after an American airstrike in Baghdad killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Seely said Coalition Forces would conduct their departure at night to help alleviate any perception that more forces are coming into the area.

He added that there would be an increase in helicopter traffic in and around the International Zone of Baghdad that would include CH-47, UH-60, and AH-64 security escort helicopters.

