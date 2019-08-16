US-Led Coalition, Iraq Defense Ministry Discuss Guidance on Airspace Use - CENTCOM

Senior leaders with the US-led Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) met with Iraqi Defense Ministry officials to discuss guidance principles on the use of Iraq's airspace, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Senior leaders with the US-led Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia ) met with Iraqi Defense Ministry officials to discuss guidance principles on the use of Iraq 's airspace, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday.

"Senior leaders from Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve met with Iraqi Ministry of Defense officials to discuss Prime Minister [Adil] Abdul-Mahdi's recent guidance regarding airspace usage," CENTCOM said in a press release.

The US-led coalition immediately complied with all directions received from Iraqi officials in line with Abdul-Mahdi's orders, the release said.

No details were provided on Abdul-Mahdi's specific orders concerning the coalition's use of airspace.

The international coalition against the Islamic State was formed in 2014 after the terrorist group captured vast territories in Iraq and Syria. The coalition assisted Iraq conduct military operations against the militants.

When Iraq declared victory over the terrorist group in 2017, the coalition remained in country to assist the government in creating a sustainable Iraqi security force that could secure the nation's borders and ensure a lasting defeat of the terrorist group.