UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Led Coalition, Iraq Defense Ministry Discuss Guidance On Airspace Use - CENTCOM

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:33 PM

US-Led Coalition, Iraq Defense Ministry Discuss Guidance on Airspace Use - CENTCOM

Senior leaders with the US-led Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) met with Iraqi Defense Ministry officials to discuss guidance principles on the use of Iraq's airspace, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Senior leaders with the US-led Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) met with Iraqi Defense Ministry officials to discuss guidance principles on the use of Iraq's airspace, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday.

"Senior leaders from Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve met with Iraqi Ministry of Defense officials to discuss Prime Minister [Adil] Abdul-Mahdi's recent guidance regarding airspace usage," CENTCOM said in a press release.

The US-led coalition immediately complied with all directions received from Iraqi officials in line with Abdul-Mahdi's orders, the release said.

No details were provided on Abdul-Mahdi's specific orders concerning the coalition's use of airspace.

The international coalition against the Islamic State was formed in 2014 after the terrorist group captured vast territories in Iraq and Syria. The coalition assisted Iraq conduct military operations against the militants.

When Iraq declared victory over the terrorist group in 2017, the coalition remained in country to assist the government in creating a sustainable Iraqi security force that could secure the nation's borders and ensure a lasting defeat of the terrorist group.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Prime Minister Syria Russia Iraq 2017 All From Government

Recent Stories

Four children drown in pond in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

UNSC meeting on J&K PTI govt's success on diploma ..

2 minutes ago

Swedish Court Rules to Extradite Tax Office Bombin ..

2 minutes ago

Air pollution as bad as smoking a cigarette pack p ..

2 minutes ago

India loses its case on Kashmir morally, political ..

14 minutes ago

Stockholm Public Transport Website Hit by Massive ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.