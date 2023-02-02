US-Led Coalition Killed 11 IS Operatives, Detained 227 in January - CENTCOM

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) carried out 43 operations in Syria and Iraq in January, killing 11 militants and detaining 227 others, the Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) carried out 43 operations in Syria and Iraq in January, killing 11 militants and detaining 227 others, the Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday.

"During the month of January 2023, U.S. Central Command-led coalition forces and partner forces conducted 43 operations against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. These operations degraded ISIS and removed multiple ISIS militants from the battlefield," CENTCOM said.

The operations resulted in 11 deaths and 227 detentions. Of those, nine were liquidated and 29 detained in Iraq. As for Syria, the coalition took out two IS operatives and arrested 198.

The coalition also eliminated the Emir of Raqqa and a Syrian provincial media security operative.

CENTCOM noted that the coalition heavily relies on their Kurdish partners in the fight against IS in the region, adding it commends their and Iraq's "competence, professionalism and dedication."