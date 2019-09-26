UrduPoint.com
US-Led Coalition Killed At Least 1,335 Civilians In Anti-IS Operations - Monthly Report

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:17 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The US-led coalition against the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) has admitted to killing at least 1,335 civilians while conducting operations against the terror group in Syria and Iraq in the past five years, the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) Monthly Civilian Casualty Report revealed on Thursday.

"The coalition conducted 34,573 strikes between August 2014 and the end of August 2019," the report said. "During this period, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1,335 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition actions since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve."

