US-Led Coalition Launches Artillery Attack In Syria After Coming Under Fire - Task Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) US-led Coalition forces in Syria launched an artillery attack against Iran-supported malign actors after coming under rocket fire, the Defense Department's Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said on Wednesday.

"Coalition forces were targeted this morning by eight rounds of indirect fire at Green Village, a Syrian Democratic Forces base with a small Coalition advisory presence, in northeast Syria... Coalition forces, acting on credible and actionable intelligence, responded swiftly and fired six rounds of artillery towards the point of origin of the attack just outside Mayadin, Syria," CJTF-OIR said in a release.

Coalition forces observed several launch sites of indirect fire rockets hours before the attack that posed an imminent threat, the release said.

Acting in self-defense, the coalition forces conducted several strikes to eliminate the observed threats, it added.

Inaccurate and indiscriminate indirect fire attacks pose a serious threat to innocent civilians, CJTF-OIR commander Maj. Gen. John Brennan, Jr. said in the release. Coalition forces continue to see threats against forces in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed militia groups, Brennan added.

CJTF-OIR, established by the Defense Department in 2014, advises and assists partner forces to maintain the enduring defeat of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria.

