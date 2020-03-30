US-Led Coalition Leaves Another Military Base in Northern Iraq - Baghdad

The US-led coalition has handed over another base in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh to the host country as part of troops relocation, the Iraqi Joint Operation Command said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The US-led coalition has handed over another base in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh to the host country as part of troops relocation, the Iraqi Joint Operation Command said on Monday.

"As a result of a fruitful dialogue between the Iraqi government and the coalition, a military base in Nineveh used by the coalition's mission was returned to the Iraqi armed forces on Monday," the command said in a statement, as quoted by Iraq's al-Sumaria tv channel.

The statement did not disclose the name of the base.

The coalition is currently relocating its troops in Iraq to consolidate them at better-protected bases. Starting mid-March, it has left a base in al-Qaim, located near the border with Syria, and the Qayara base in the Nineveh province. On Sunday, the coalition said that it had transferred the K1 Air Base, in the northern province of Kirkuk, to the Iraqi military.