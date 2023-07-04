Open Menu

US-Led Coalition Makes 14 Drone Flights Violations In Syria - Russian Military

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US-Led Coalition Makes 14 Drone Flights Violations in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The US-led international coalition in Syria has committed 14 violations of uncoordinated drone flights in the past day, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"During the past day, 14 violations of the Memorandum of Understanding on Prevention of Flight Safety Incidents in the course of operations in the Syrian Arab Republic dated October 20, 2015, related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles uncoordinated with the Russian side by the 'international anti-terrorist coalition' led by the United States were recorded," Gurinov told a briefing.

More Stories From World