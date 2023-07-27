Open Menu

US-Led Coalition MQ-9 Comes Into Close Encounter With Russian Aircraft In Syria - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) An MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle of the US-led coalition in Syria came into close encounter with a Su-35 and Su-34 aircraft of the Russian airspace forces, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"At 07:34 (local time, 4:34 GMT) on July 26, at an altitude of 6,200 meters (20,341 feet) in the Al-Bab area, a dangerous approach of the coalition's MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle with a pair of Su-35 and Su-34 aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces was registered once again," Gurinov told a briefing.

The accusations of the United States against Russian pilots who allegedly made a "dangerous rapprochement" with the coalition's UAVs in Syria are unfounded, the official said, adding that the actions of the US-led coalition drone was extremely provocative, but the Russian pilots "demonstrated high professionalism" and prevented a collision.

