US-led Coalition, Partners Conduct Raids Against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The US-led coalition against the Islamic State (banned in Russia ) conducted several raids in Iraq and Syria , arresting a the terror group's media official in Mosul and three supporters, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a statement on Thursday.

"On December 11, [coalition] arrested the Imam of the mosque in Mosul [in Iraq]," the statement said. "He is an Islamic State member and media official. The Iraqi judiciary had issued a warrant for the captured person."

The coalition said it also arrested two suspects in Anbar province for terrorism charges the following day and another person suspected for delivering food and assistance to terrorists was also arrested in Salah Ad-Din.

In addition, the coalition and its partners seized several weapon caches and large number of explosive devices in Iraq during the raids it conducted in that country, the statement said.

In Syria, the coalition's partners conducted a raid in the vicinity of Deir-ez-Zor to prevent the flow of ammunition into the hands of Islamic State cells that have been attempting to terrorize the region, the statement added.