US-Led Coalition Probing Drone 'Incident' at Diplomatic Facility in Baghdad - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The US-led coalition in Iraq is investigating a drone incident that impacted the Bagdad Diplomatic Support Center (BDSC), a spokesperson told Sputnik.

"This evening, there was an incident with unmanned aerial systems impacting at BDSC," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The incident is under investigation and more details will be provided as they become available."

Earlier on Wednesday, media reported that the Victory military base near Baghdad International Airport came under rocket fire. There were also reports that the Balad air base in the Iraqi province of Salah ad Din came under rocket fire as well.