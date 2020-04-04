UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Led Coalition Provides $1.2Mln In Supplies To Fight Coronavirus In NW Syria - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 02:50 AM

US-Led Coalition Provides $1.2Mln in Supplies to Fight Coronavirus in NW Syria - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The US-led Coalition to fight the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has given $1.2 million in medical equipment to fight the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Northwest Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force (CJTF) said in a press release.

"The Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) provided approximately $1.2 million worth of supplies for COVID-19 prevention efforts and detention operations in Al-Hasakah and Al-Shaddadi, in northeastern Syria [on] March 27," the release said on Friday.

The medical equipment will help protect staff at hospitals in Hasakah and Shaddadi, as well as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and asayish guards responsible for detention camps, the CJTF said.

Personal protective equipment, such as latex gloves and masks, as well as surgical kits, defibrillators and oximeters were provided to hospitals and detention facilities across the Hasakah and Shaddadi area and detention facilities received protective equipment for guard forces including: masks, shields, and batons, the release said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patien ..

2 hours ago

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

2 hours ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

2 hours ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

2 hours ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

3 hours ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.