US-Led Coalition Provides $1.2Mln in Supplies to Fight Coronavirus in NW Syria - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The US-led Coalition to fight the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has given $1.2 million in medical equipment to fight the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Northwest Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force (CJTF) said in a press release.

"The Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) provided approximately $1.2 million worth of supplies for COVID-19 prevention efforts and detention operations in Al-Hasakah and Al-Shaddadi, in northeastern Syria [on] March 27," the release said on Friday.

The medical equipment will help protect staff at hospitals in Hasakah and Shaddadi, as well as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and asayish guards responsible for detention camps, the CJTF said.

Personal protective equipment, such as latex gloves and masks, as well as surgical kits, defibrillators and oximeters were provided to hospitals and detention facilities across the Hasakah and Shaddadi area and detention facilities received protective equipment for guard forces including: masks, shields, and batons, the release said.