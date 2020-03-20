The US-Led coalition is reducing its military presence in Iraq over the novel coronavirus pandemic and the progress made in the fights against the Islamic State terror group (banned one Russia), Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a press release on Friday

"The coalition is adjusting its positioning in Iraq for two reasons: long-planned adjustments to the force to reflect success in the campaign against Daesh [Islamic State]; and, short-term moves to protect the force during the coronavirus pandemic," the release said. "Looking ahead, we anticipate the coalition supporting the Iraqi Security Forces from fewer bases with fewer people."

The coalition added in the release that all of is military movements are carried out in coordination with the Iraqi government.