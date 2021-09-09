US-Led Coalition Remains Committed to Defeating Islamic State Globally - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Coalition to defeat the Islamic State (banned in Russia) has reiterated its commitment to defeating the terror group globally, including in Afghanistan, the US State Department said after a virtual meeting of the Coalition members on Thursday.

"The Coalition remains united and resolved in its determination to achieve the enduring defeat of Daesh/ISIS [Islamic State] wherever it operates and to bringing its members to justice," the State Department said in a press release.

The Coalition partners remain focused on efforts to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State in the liberated areas of Iraq and Syria and have already pledged more than $600 million of their stated goal of $670 million for 2021, the release said.

The United States will continue its support of the Iraqi Security Forces even after the US combat role in the country will be over, the release said citing US Special Envoy John Godfrey.

During the meeting, Godfrey emphasized the US concern about thousands of Islamic State fighters who are detained in northeast Syria and urged their accelerated repatriation to prevent the terror group from reconstituting in that country as well as in Iraq, the release added.

In June, the State Department said the US-led coalition was working to return some 2,000 terrorist fighters as well as 2,000 Iraqi nationals detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces to their countries of origin.