UrduPoint.com

US-Led Coalition Reports Attempted Rocket Attack On Military Base In Northeastern Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

US-Led Coalition Reports Attempted Rocket Attack on Military Base in Northeastern Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The US-led coalition in Syria reported on Tuesday an attempted rocket attack on a US military base in the northeastern part of the country.

"According to Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) officials, multiple rounds of indirect fire landed in the vicinity of Green Village in northeastern Syria shortly after 9 p.m. Aug.

15, 2022, in the latest attempted attack on Coalition forces and our partners," the coalition said in a statement.

The rockets endangered the civilian population in the area and its infrastructure, the coalition said. Several rockets failed to launch and were recovered by the coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

CJTF-OIR commander Maj. Gen. John Brennan said that the incident did not result in any casualties or damage.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Syria P

Recent Stories

Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social medi ..

Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social media

2 seconds ago
 Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after bac ..

Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after backlash from Nawaz Sharif

53 minutes ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

3 hours ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

4 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.