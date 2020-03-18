UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Led Coalition Says No Rockets Hit Iraq's Camp Taji Base In Iraq, Green Zone - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Led Coalition Says No Rockets Hit Iraq's Camp Taji Base in Iraq, Green Zone - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The US-led coalition on Tuesday appeared to deny reports that its troops had come under fresh attack in Iraq's Camp Taji base and in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone.

"As of 11pm (Baghdad Time), no rockets were fired at Camp Taji.

In Baghdad no explosions occurred near US/Coalition facilities," coalition spokesperson Mykes Caggins said via Twitter.

Caggins' tweet came after several media outlets reported that militants launched fresh rocket attacks against US forces stationed at Camp Taji and against American facilities in the Iraqi capital.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Twitter Iraq Baghdad Media

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

51 minutes ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

2 hours ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

2 hours ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

2 hours ago

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.