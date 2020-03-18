(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The US-led coalition on Tuesday appeared to deny reports that its troops had come under fresh attack in Iraq's Camp Taji base and in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone.

"As of 11pm (Baghdad Time), no rockets were fired at Camp Taji.

In Baghdad no explosions occurred near US/Coalition facilities," coalition spokesperson Mykes Caggins said via Twitter.

Caggins' tweet came after several media outlets reported that militants launched fresh rocket attacks against US forces stationed at Camp Taji and against American facilities in the Iraqi capital.