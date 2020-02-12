US-Led Coalition Says Opened Fire on Civilians in Syria in Self Defense - Spokesman

The US-led coalition in Syria opened fire on civilians in the country's northeast in self-defense, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Myles Caggins said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020)

Earlier on Wednesday local media reported that US forces killed at least one person when they opened fire on a group of civilians in the northeastern province of Hasakah.

"On Feb. 12, Coalition forces, conducting a patrol near Qamishli, Syria, encountered a checkpoint occupied by pro-Syrian regime forces," Caggins said in the statment. "Coalition troops issued a series of warnings and de-escalation attempts, the patrol came under small arms fire from unknown individuals.

In self-defense, Coalition troops returned fire."

Caggins said the coalition was investigating the incident.

The state-run Ikhbariya broadcaster said that the incident took place in the suburbs of the city of Qamishli. The US convoy, comprised of four vehicles, was moving toward a Syrian army checkpoint when the group of civilians blocked the road, according to the report.

The US military sent five additional vehicles to the site and continues to monitor the situation, including by air, near the Khirbat Jammu village, the report said.