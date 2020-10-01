UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Led Coalition Says Rocket Fire Did Not Strike Base In Iraq's Erbil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:10 AM

US-Led Coalition Says Rocket Fire Did Not Strike Base in Iraq's Erbil

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said in a statement on Wednesday that rocket fire did not strike a Coalition base in Iraq's Erbil and there are no casualties or damage to report.

"Initial reports that Indirect Fire did not land on Coalition Forces in Erbil tonight. There was no damage or casualties. Incident is under investigation," Marotto said in the statement.

Related Topics

Fire Iraq

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

2 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

2 hours ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

2 hours ago

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem ..

36 minutes ago

US Embassy in Kiev Confirms Death of Employee

36 minutes ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.