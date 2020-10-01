(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said in a statement on Wednesday that rocket fire did not strike a Coalition base in Iraq's Erbil and there are no casualties or damage to report.

"Initial reports that Indirect Fire did not land on Coalition Forces in Erbil tonight. There was no damage or casualties. Incident is under investigation," Marotto said in the statement.