US-Led Coalition Says Sustained No Injuries, Damage In Rocket Attack Near Base In Syria

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:20 PM

US-Led Coalition Says Sustained No Injuries, Damage in Rocket Attack Near Base in Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) said on Tuesday that a rocked fell near its base in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province and caused no injuries or damage.

"Earlier this morning, one rocket landed hundreds of meters away from US Forces on the base at Conoco. There were no injuries or damages," coalition spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier on Tursday, the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported that several US servicemen were injured in the rocket attack.

More Stories From World

