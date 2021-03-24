US-Led Coalition Says Sustained No Injuries, Damage in Rocket Attack Near Base in Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) said on Tuesday that a rocket fell near its base in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province and caused no injuries or damage.

"Earlier this morning, one rocket landed hundreds of meters away from US Forces on the base at Conoco.

There were no injuries or damages," the coalition spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported a rocket attack on the US base in the gas field in the northern countryside of Deir ez-Zor. The field has reportedly been home to the US-led international coalition's forces.

The report mentioned injuries among US servicemen.