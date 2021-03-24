UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Led Coalition Says Sustained No Injuries, Damage In Rocket Attack Near Base In Syria

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

US-Led Coalition Says Sustained No Injuries, Damage in Rocket Attack Near Base in Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) said on Tuesday that a rocket fell near its base in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province and caused no injuries or damage.

"Earlier this morning, one rocket landed hundreds of meters away from US Forces on the base at Conoco.

There were no injuries or damages," the coalition spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported a rocket attack on the US base in the gas field in the northern countryside of Deir ez-Zor. The field has reportedly been home to the US-led international coalition's forces.

The report mentioned injuries among US servicemen.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Russia Gas From

Recent Stories

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

44 minutes ago

Two years after defeat, IS just as dangerous, Kurd ..

16 minutes ago

Imran Khan struggling for welfare state envisioned ..

16 minutes ago

Biden Nominee for USAID Chief Vows to 'Multilatera ..

16 minutes ago

Telegram app raises $1 bn by selling bonds: founde ..

16 minutes ago

33 killed in DR Congo crackdown on rebels

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.