US-Led Coalition Says Will Back Any UN Initiatives as Only 329 Refugees Left Rukban Camp

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia ) stands ready to support UN initiatives to improve the conditions in the Rukban refugee camp in Syria , coalition spokesman Col. Myles Caggins III told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Syria confirmed to Sputnik that only 329 refugees had left the Rukban camp during the September 26-29 period instead of the planned 2,000 refugees.

"The coalition's military forces are always prepared to enable support to any UN initiatives that aim to relieve the suffering and improve the quality of life for the people living inside Rukban camp - which includes supporting the safe, voluntary return home of individuals. People should not be coerced to leave the camp," Caggins said.

Caggins said the coalition continues to call on Russia to urge the Syrian government to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Rukban camp in order to improve conditions there.

The joint Russia-Syria coordination center on refugee repatriation has accused the United States of disrupting the resettlement of refugees from the Rukban camp, which is located in a US-controlled area in Syria. UN agencies have qualified the conditions of the Rukban camp as deplorable and horrific.

The Russia-Syria coordination center said that on September 29 only 336 people were present at the Jleb checkpoint instead of the more than 2,000 Syrians expected to be evacuated.

Under the Syrian government-confirmed UN plan, the refugees should be freed in groups comprising 2,000-2,500 people in five-day cycles.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia regrets the United States' attempts to disrupt efforts to resolve Syria's humanitarian crisis.