US-Led Coalition Suffers No Casualties In Attack On Baghdad - Operation Inherent Resolve
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 04:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) US troops and their coalition partners sustained no casualties in a rocket attack on Baghdad's Green Zone, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Wayne Marotto said in a statement.
"This attack targeting an Iraqi base resulted in no Coalition casualties," Marotto said via Twitter on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Iraqi security agencies said in a statement that seven rockets fell in and near the Iraqi capital's Green Zone - an area that houses diplomatic missions and government buildings - killing a child and injuring five more civilians.
The United States announced that it will reduce its military presence in Iraq to 2,500 servicemen by January 15, 2021.