US-Led Coalition To Defeat Islamic State Gets New Commander - Central Command

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 03:10 AM

US-Led Coalition to Defeat Islamic State Gets New Commander - Central Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) US Army Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert has taken over from Lt. Gen. Paul White as the commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), the Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.

"Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the military organization to defeat [the Islamic State] in Iraq and Syria, conducted a change of command ceremony in Baghdad [on] September 9, 2020," the release said on Wednesday. "Lieutenant General Paul Calvert assumed command from Lieutenant General Pat White."

CENTCOM chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie presided over the change of command and expressed his confidence in the new leadership to continue supporting partner forces in their fight for the enduring defeat of the Islamic State, the release said.

"I am confident [Calvert] will continue to build on the progress the Coalition has made, and as we move forward he will remain committed to our mutual goals of the enduring defeat of [IS] and the long-term security, stability, and prosperity of Iraq," McKenzie said.

As a result of partner force success over the past year, the Coalition had transferred sites inside of eight Iraqi bases to full Iraqi government control that uses them to conduct training and daily operations against the Islamic State, the release noted.

In Syria, the Coalition continues to support the Syrian Democratic Forces with advice, specialized intelligence sharing and air support for anti-Islamic State operations, the release added.

