US-Led Coalition To Hold Next In-Person Meeting In Italy After COVID-19 Crisis - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The next meeting of the anti-Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) coalition will be held in Italy after the coronavirus crisis ends, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey said on Friday.

"So the coalition has concluded that we will meet together in fact not virtually in Italy, probably Naples, as soon as the COVID crisis is over, [or] at least enough reduced that everybody can travel," Jeffrey told reporters.

On Thursday, a ministerial meeting of the US-led coalition took place virtually.

Jeffrey said there was a re-commitment by all members to maintain political, financial, and military efforts against IS in the core area.

The US-led coalition of over 60 nations has been carrying out airstrikes and other operations against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group in Iraq since August 2014 and in Syria since September 2014, however, without the approval of the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

