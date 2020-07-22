US-Led Coalition to Return Besmaya Base to Iraqi Forces This Week - Deputy Commander

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The US-led coalition operating in Iraq will return the Besmaya base to the Iraqi Security Forces this week, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Kenneth Ekman said during a briefing on Wednesday.

"On July 25, this week, we will take another step by handing over control of the base at Besmaya to the Iraqis," Ekman said.

The deputy commander noted that Spain led the coalition training of Iraqi Security Forces and has helped train about 50,000 troops since 2015.

Ekman said the fact that the US-led coalition is reducing the number of bases in Iraq is a sign of progress in the country.

Ekman also said the number of US troops in Iraq is estimated at 5,200.

On June 11, the United States and Iraq held the first "strategic dialogue" meeting between the two countries. After the talks, the United States confirmed that it would continue reducing its military strength in Iraq after the country's parliament vote to expel all foreign forces.