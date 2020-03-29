UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Led Coalition Transfers K1 Air Base In Kirkuk To Iraqi Army - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

US-Led Coalition Transfers K1 Air Base in Kirkuk to Iraqi Army - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The US-led coalition forces led by the United States officially transferred K1 Air Base in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk to the Iraqi Armed Forces on Sunday, Brig. Gen. Vincent Barker, the sustainment director of combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said.

"K1 has served as a critical location for the Coalition, the ISF and Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service in the fight to find and destroy ISIS safe havens in the rugged Hamrin Mountains. It will continue to be a key location in our partnered efforts to eliminate the evils of Daesh [Islamic State terror group, IS, or ISIS, banned in Russia]. Today's transfer was coordinated with the Government of Iraq and is possible thanks to the efforts and successes of our ISF partners," Barker said.

The coalition cited a successful campaign against IS by the Iraqi military as the reason behind the transfer of K1 and said that the move was pre-planned and unrelated to the spread of COVID-19 in the middle Eastern country or recent attacks by Shiite militias against Iraqi bases hosting foreign troops.

CJTF-OIR is set to continue relocations, but will remain in Iraq and continue to fight against IS, the statement said. Nonetheless, the activities of the coalition are currently paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The transfer of equipment to Iraqi forces on the K1 airbase will be complete in the next few days, according to CJTF-OIR.

Related Topics

ISIS Iraq Kirkuk United States Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in l ..

3 minutes ago

EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered anima ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until ..

48 minutes ago

MoHAP issues, renews health cards through e-servic ..

48 minutes ago

Morocco registers 35 new COVID-19 cases

48 minutes ago

Philippines reports 343 coronavirus cases, 3 death ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.