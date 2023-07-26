US-Led Coalition UAVs Breach Deconfliction Protocols 12 Times in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The UAVs of the US-led coalition breached the deconfliction protocols 12 times in Syria in the past day, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"During the past day, 12 cases of violations of deconfliction protocols...

related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles of the US-led 'international anti-terrorist coalition' that were not coordinated with the Russian side were recorded," Gurinov told a briefing.

In addition, four pairs of F-16 fighters, a pair of Rafale and Typhoon jets of the coalition violated the airspace 12 times in the area of Al-Tanf where international air routes are, the official added.