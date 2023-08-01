Open Menu

US-Led Coalition UAVs Breach Deconfliction Protocols 8 Times In Syria - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The drones of the US-led coalition breached deconfliction protocols 8 times in Syria in the past day, , Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"During the past day, eight cases of violations of deconfliction protocols... related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles of the US-led 'international anti-terrorist coalition' that were not coordinated with the Russian side were recorded," Kulit told a briefing.

In addition, six violations of airspace by F-16, two pairs of F-35 fighters and three MQ-1C drones of the US-led coalition were registered near Al-Tanf, the official added.

