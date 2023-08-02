Open Menu

US-Led Coalition UAVs Breach Deconfliction Protocols 10 Times In Syria - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The US-led coalition UAVs breached deconfliction protocols 10 times in Syria in the past day, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"During the past day, ten cases of violations of deconfliction protocols... related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles that were not coordinated with the Russian side were recorded," Kulit told a briefing.

