Open Menu

US-Led Coalition UAVs Breach Deconfliction Protocols 13 Times In Syria - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US-Led Coalition UAVs Breach Deconfliction Protocols 13 Times in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The US-led coalition UAVs breached deconfliction protocols 13 times in Syria in the past day, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"During the past day, 13 cases of violations of deconfliction protocols...

related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles that were not coordinated with the Russian side were recorded," Kulit told a briefing.

Near the area of Al-Tanf, through which international air routes pass, there is an increase in the number of violations of Syrian airspace, and in the past day 14 violations were recorded made by five pairs of F-35 fighters, a pair of F-16 fighters, and two MQ-1C multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicle of the coalition, the official explained.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vehicles Vehicle

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

31 minutes ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

31 minutes ago
 UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

41 minutes ago
 Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

47 minutes ago
 Two street criminals held, arms recovered

Two street criminals held, arms recovered

48 minutes ago
 NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for er ..

NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for eradicating poliovirus

48 minutes ago
Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 ..

Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 revenue target of Rs 539 bln

48 minutes ago
 IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punja ..

IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punjab Police

48 minutes ago
 US House Republicans Open Probe Into Alleged China ..

US House Republicans Open Probe Into Alleged China Email Hack of Federal Agencie ..

48 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets wit ..

Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets with Inspector General Police Pun ..

58 minutes ago
 Contradictions Between Ukraine, Poland Will Only I ..

Contradictions Between Ukraine, Poland Will Only Increase - Kremlin

51 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund: ..

Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund: NA body told

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World