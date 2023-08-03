US-Led Coalition UAVs Breach Deconfliction Protocols 13 Times in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The US-led coalition UAVs breached deconfliction protocols 13 times in Syria in the past day, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"During the past day, 13 cases of violations of deconfliction protocols...

related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles that were not coordinated with the Russian side were recorded," Kulit told a briefing.

Near the area of Al-Tanf, through which international air routes pass, there is an increase in the number of violations of Syrian airspace, and in the past day 14 violations were recorded made by five pairs of F-35 fighters, a pair of F-16 fighters, and two MQ-1C multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicle of the coalition, the official explained.