US-Led Coalition UAVs Breach Deconfliction Protocols 14 Times in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The US-led coalition UAVs breached deconfliction protocols 14 times in Syria in the past day, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"During the past day, 14 cases of violations of deconfliction protocols...

related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles that were not coordinated with the Russian side were recorded," Kulit told a briefing.

Near the Al-Tanf are, where international air routes pass, there is an increase in the number of violations of Syrian airspace, and in the past day 11 violations were recorded made by three pairs of F-35 fighters, a pair of F-16 fighters, and two MQ-1C multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicles and one MC-12W reconnaissance aircraft of the US-led coalition, Kulit concluded.