US-Led Coalition UAVs Breach Deconfliction Protocols 11 Times In Syria - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The UAVs of the US-led coalition breached deconfliction protocols 11 times in Syria in the past day, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Friday.

"During the past day, 11 cases of violations of deconfliction protocols dated December 9, 2019, related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles that were not coordinated with the Russian side were recorded," Kulit told a briefing.

Near the Al-Tanf area, 17 violations were recorded in the past day made by two pairs of Rafale fighters, five pairs of F-35 fighters, a pair of F-16 fighters, and a MQ-1C multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicle of the US-led coalition, Kulit concluded.

