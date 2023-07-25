US-Led Coalition UAVs Violate Deconfliction Protocols 15 Times in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The drones of the coalition led by the United States breached the deconfliction protocols 15 times in Syria in the past day, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"During the past day, 15 cases of violations of deconfliction protocols.

.. related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles of the US-led 'international anti-terrorist coalition' that were not coordinated with the Russian side were recorded," Gurinov told a briefing.

Three pairs of F-16 fighters and a pair of Rafale jets of the coalition violated the airspace eight times in the area of Al-Tanf where international air routes are, the official added.