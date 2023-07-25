Open Menu

US-Led Coalition UAVs Violate Deconfliction Protocols 15 Times In Syria - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US-Led Coalition UAVs Violate Deconfliction Protocols 15 Times in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The drones of the coalition led by the United States breached the deconfliction protocols 15 times in Syria in the past day, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"During the past day, 15 cases of violations of deconfliction protocols.

.. related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles of the US-led 'international anti-terrorist coalition' that were not coordinated with the Russian side were recorded," Gurinov told a briefing.

Three pairs of F-16 fighters and a pair of Rafale jets of the coalition violated the airspace eight times in the area of Al-Tanf where international air routes are, the official added.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vehicles United States

Recent Stories

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

12 minutes ago
 Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

12 minutes ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

22 minutes ago
 Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

12 minutes ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

32 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

32 minutes ago
Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

31 minutes ago
 Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal defo ..

Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal deforestation; urges action to pro ..

31 minutes ago
 US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg ..

US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress - Rep ..

31 minutes ago
 Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plung ..

Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plunge

31 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

35 minutes ago
 Tunisian Foreign Minister to Head Country's Delega ..

Tunisian Foreign Minister to Head Country's Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World