US-Led Coalition's Taji Base In N. Iraq Suffers 2nd Attack Over Past Week - Reports

Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

US-Led Coalition's Taji Base in N. Iraq Suffers 2nd Attack Over Past Week - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Military base Camp Taji in northern Iraq, which hosts US-led coalition troops, was hit by rockets for the second time over the last week, Al-Jazeera broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing sources from Iraqi security forces.

Late on Wednesday, an attack involving over 15 rockets was conducted against the Camp Taji base.

Three coalition personnel, including two US citizens and one UK national, died as a result, while 12 others sustained injuries. In a retaliatory move overnight Friday, the US forces conducted precision strikes against the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militant group, hitting five weapon storage facilities and the Karbala airport in central Iraq not far from Baghdad.

According to the broadcaster, 10 Katyusha rockets struck the military base earlier on Saturday.

No information about those dead or injured during the shelling has been reported so far.

