US-Led Collective West Engaged in Proxy War Against Russia in Ukraine - US Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The collective West, led by the United States, is engaged in a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine and the latter's role is to do the fighting on the ground, US Congressman Seth Moulton said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"Well, of course, it's a proxy war in a sense that, you know, Ukraine is doing the fighting, we're providing all the munitions and much more technology and other things. And in so many ways, this is a battle between Russia and the West, the West largely represented and led by us," Moulton said.

The congressman also drew a parallel with the situation regarding Taiwan and noted that what worked in Europe against Russia will not work in Asia against China, given that the United States does not have a military alliance to draw upon similar to NATO.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them against intensifying attacks from Ukrainian troops. In response, the the United States and its allies implemented comprehensive sanctions against Russia. Moreover, the United States also supplied offensive and defensive weapons to Ukraine in the amount of multiple billions of Dollars.