US-Led Contact Group On Ukraine Will Likely Meet Virtually In May - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US-Led Contact Group on Ukraine Will Likely Meet Virtually in May - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The US-led contact group on Ukraine is likely to meet in May by video, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"(UK) Minister (of Defense Ben) Wallace was at the Ramstein contact group.

Now we're calling it the Contact Group, that consultative meeting back in Germany. There will be another one this month, most likely a virtual meeting. The (US) Secretary (of Defense Lloyd Austin) wants to do this monthly. So, the one in May will most likely be virtual," Kirby told a press briefing.

