US-Led Cybersecurity Meeting Commits to Using All Available Tools to Combat Ransomware

Representatives from over 30 countries have committed to using all available tools at their disposal to address the threat of ransomware attacks and take action against those who carry them out, they said on Thursday in a joint statement following the US-hosted Counter-Ransomware Initiative meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Representatives from over 30 countries have committed to using all available tools at their disposal to address the threat of ransomware attacks and take action against those who carry them out, they said on Thursday in a joint statement following the US-hosted Counter-Ransomware Initiative meeting.

"We intend to cooperate with each other and with other international partners to enhance the exchange of information and provide requested assistance where able to combat ransomware activity leveraging infrastructure and financial institutions within our territories. We will consider all national tools available in taking action against those responsible for ransomware operations threatening critical infrastructure and public safety," the joint statement said.