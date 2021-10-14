UrduPoint.com

US-Led Cybersecurity Meeting Commits To Using All Available Tools To Combat Ransomware

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:23 PM

Representatives from over 30 countries have committed to using all available tools at their disposal to address the threat of ransomware attacks and take action against those who carry them out, they said on Thursday in a joint statement following the US-hosted Counter-Ransomware Initiative meeting

"We intend to cooperate with each other and with other international partners to enhance the exchange of information and provide requested assistance where able to combat ransomware activity leveraging infrastructure and financial institutions within our territories. We will consider all national tools available in taking action against those responsible for ransomware operations threatening critical infrastructure and public safety," the joint statement said.

