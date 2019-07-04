UrduPoint.com
US-Led Forces Conduct 13 Strikes On IS Targets In Iraq During Past Month - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

US-Led Forces Conduct 13 Strikes on IS Targets in Iraq During Past Month - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The US led coalition reported 13 strikes on members of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Iraq from June 4 to July 1 and no strikes in Syria, Operation Inherent Resolve reported in a press release on Wednesday.

"Between June 4 -July 1, 2019, CJTF-OIR [Combined Joint Task Force, Operation Inherent Resolve] conducted 13 strikes consisting of 27 engagements against Daesh [Islamic State] targets in Iraq," the release stated. "CJTF-OIR engaged 49 Daesh tactical units, and destroyed seven tunnels, three buildings, three vehicles, two weapons caches, two caves and one bed-down location. "

There were no strikes conducted in Syria during the same time period, the release said.

The release covers all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing, or remotely piloted aircraft, rocket propelled artillery and ground-based tactical artillery.

