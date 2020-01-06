UrduPoint.com
US-Led Forces In Iraq Committed To Mission To Defeat Islamic State Terrorists - Coalition

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:07 PM

US-Led Forces in Iraq Committed to Mission to Defeat Islamic State Terrorists - Coalition

US-led forces in Iraq remain committed to their mission of defeating the Islamic State terrorist group (Daesh, banned in Russia), Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a statement on Monday after Iraq's parliament called for the expulsion of American troops from the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) US-led forces in Iraq remain committed to their mission of defeating the Islamic State terrorist group (Daesh, banned in Russia), Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a statement on Monday after Iraq's parliament called for the expulsion of American troops from the country.

"In Iraq, the overall goal of CJTF-OIR remains on supporting the operations of the Iraqi Security Forces and building their capacity in order to achieve the enduring defeat of Daesh," the coalition said in a statement marking the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi Army.

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel the US-led coalition from the country after an American airstrike killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani near the Baghdad airport. Trump, in turn, threatened Iraq with "sanctions like they've never seen before ever," saying that US troops will not leave the country unless Baghdad repays Washington for building a "very extraordinarily expensive airbase" located there.

"Our partners in the Iraqi Army have fought valiantly in the campaign to liberate their citizens from the evils of Daesh," CJTF-OIR deputy commander for stabilization British Maj. Gen. Gerald Strickland said in the coalition statement.

He noted that IS has lost the capability to launch large scale attacks in Iraq. "This speaks volumes to the dedication of the Iraq Security Forces and their desire to bring stability back to their country," Strickland said.

Iraq has harshly condemned the US drone attack as a violation of its sovereignty, and the national government has announced that it is working on the parliament's decision to put an end to the activities of the US-led coalition in the country.

