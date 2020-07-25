UrduPoint.com
US-led Global Coalition Transfers Besmayah Base To Iraq

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

US-led Global Coalition Transfers Besmayah Base to Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The US-led global coalition operating in Iraq handed over the Besmayah Range Complex to the Iraqi military on Saturday, in what is the seventh base transfer since spring.

"Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) conducted a ceremony with Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) to transfer the Coalition area of Besmayah Base, Iraq, July 25," the press release read.

Spain led coalition operations at the base south of Baghdad, contributing $4 million out of $5 million in facilities and equipment. Nearly 50,000 Iraqi troops have been trained there since 2015.

Coalition troops will leave the base in the coming days. The CJTF-OIR said it will continue to "relocate and consolidate" personnel and equipment from Iraqi bases throughout this year.

"Iraq is now capable of 100% independent operations in Besmayah. Spain remains part of @CJTFOIR at other locations," a statement on the CJTF-OIR Twitter account read.

The handover has been confirmed by Maj. Gen. Tahsin Khafaji, the spokesman for Iraq's Joint Operations Command, who told the Iraqi news agency INA that more base transfers had been planned.

